Children play near a Taiwanese navy supply ship at a beach on Nangan, in the Matsu archipelago, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
‘No place to hide’: tension highlights vulnerability of Taiwan’s frontline islands
- Matsu archipelago, less than 10km from mainland China at the closest point, would likely be an early target if Beijing attacks
- The islands were regularly bombarded at the height of the Cold War, and today they are a fashionable tourist destination
