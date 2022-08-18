Children play near a Taiwanese navy supply ship at a beach on Nangan, in the Matsu archipelago, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Children play near a Taiwanese navy supply ship at a beach on Nangan, in the Matsu archipelago, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Military

‘No place to hide’: tension highlights vulnerability of Taiwan’s frontline islands

  • Matsu archipelago, less than 10km from mainland China at the closest point, would likely be an early target if Beijing attacks
  • The islands were regularly bombarded at the height of the Cold War, and today they are a fashionable tourist destination

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:52pm, 18 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Children play near a Taiwanese navy supply ship at a beach on Nangan, in the Matsu archipelago, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Children play near a Taiwanese navy supply ship at a beach on Nangan, in the Matsu archipelago, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE