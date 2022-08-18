Chinese troops march during the Vostok military exercise in eastern Russia in September 2018. Photo: AP
Chinese troops march during the Vostok military exercise in eastern Russia in September 2018. Photo: AP
China /  Military

Chinese troops to join Russian military drills as tensions with US grow

  • The PLA will send troops to the Russia-led Vostok-2022 strategic exercise at the end of this month
  • This is the latest sign of closer ties between Beijing and Moscow as both nations face backlash over their military activities

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 18 Aug, 2022

