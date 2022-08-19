Ahead of this year’s Communist Party congress, we explore the possible personnel changes and power structure of the areas that will have the largest impact on Beijing’s Taiwan policy. In the second part of the series , Jack Lau looks at possible changes to China’s top military brass. China’s military , the world’s largest standing armed forces, could be at its most critical moment after 40 years of relative peace. Its top general, Xu Qiliang , justified more defence spending last year with a reference to the “Thucydides trap” – the notion that conflict is inevitable when a rising power challenges an existing one. Tensions in the region have since escalated, with the People’s Liberation Army conducting unprecedented drills around Taiwan this month after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-ruled island. The PLA also cut off regular communication channels with the US military in response to the trip, adding to concerns about regional stability. Meanwhile, China has a long-simmering border dispute with India and faces growing pressure from the US and its allies in the contested South China Sea . But the military could also be about to see some leadership change. Four members of the Central Military Commission, the armed forces’ top decision-making body, have reached the official retirement age of 68. That means they could step down in autumn during the twice-a-decade Communist Party congress , if it sticks with convention. The CMC is headed by President Xi Jinping , who is expected to stay on, and all eyes will be on who he picks to join the top brass – moves that could shed light on the direction of the PLA and its ambitious modernisation goals. The last reshuffle was five years ago, and analysts say this time around Xi is better placed and more experienced, and he is likely to be looking for both combat experience and political loyalty when making his selections. What are China’s theatre commands and service branches? The CMC has seven members, including Xi. Vice-chairmen Xu and General Zhang Youxia are the oldest, and will be 72 when the congress is held. General Wei Fenghe, the defence minister, will be 68, while General Li Zuocheng, chief of the Joint Staff Department, will be 68 or 69, depending on the date of the congress, which is yet to be announced. Only General Miao Hua, who heads the Political Work Department, and General Zhang Shengmin, who oversees military discipline, will be young enough to stay on. The new line-up will be confirmed by the party’s Central Committee in its first plenary session after the congress. The CMC in its current form was set up in 2017 as part of sweeping military reforms ordered by Xi, and with no precedent it is hard to predict who might join the top echelons of the military apparatus – or even who may go. But past promotions could offer clues, assuming Xi remains party leader. New picks usually come from the pool of PLA generals who are members or alternate members of the Central Committee, preferably having been chief of a theatre command or service branch, as well as having combat experience. But lieutenant generals could also be in the running since Xi has previously promoted two to the CMC during his 10 years in power – Wei in 2012 and Zhang Shengmin in 2017. However Li Nan, a visiting senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s East Asian Institute, said this was unlikely to happen again. “Last time, it was a time of critical institutional change,” he said, referring to the military reforms. Li said Xi had done the groundwork for this year’s changes to the CMC line-up. “Five years ago, for instance, Xi Jinping was not prepared. He had no network in the PLA at the time.” That was partly because he had purged his first chief of joint staff, Fang Fenghui, and political work chief Zhang Yang after working with them in his first five-year term, according to Li. This time Xi might also look to elevate officers he has worked with before. Xi has forged links with the PLA’s top brass throughout his political career. They have added to the military relationships from his late father Xi Zhongxun, who fought in the Chinese Civil War as deputy political commissar for one of five PLA field armies against the Kuomintang forces. Multiple officers who served in the 31st Group Army – now reorganised into the 73rd Group Army – have been promoted to the CMC. The field army is stationed in the southeastern province of Fujian, where Xi spent 17 formative years of his political career from 1985 to 2002. As the only two CMC members under the retirement age, Miao and Zhang Shengmin are the front runners for further promotion. Miao, seen as a Xi loyalist, headed the 31st Group Army’s political department in 1999, when Xi was Fujian governor and first political commissar of its reserve anti-aircraft artillery division. Like Miao, Zhang Shengmin rose through the ranks of the PLA’s political system. He spent years in its General Political Department before taking on political commissar roles at the Second Artillery Corps until he was reassigned to the CMC in 2015 and became a member in 2017. But Li from NUS said it was unlikely both would be made vice-chairmen since it would go against tradition not to have someone from the ground force in at least one of the roles. He said the job could instead go to General Liu Zhenli, the ground force commander, alongside Miao. Zhang Shengmin might miss out on the position because he has been in a specialised role as head of the discipline and inspection department, Li added. Liu as a vice-chairman would continue the tradition of having a ground force officer in the role, and he would be 58 – so he could serve two five-year terms before retiring. He joined the PLA in 1983, spending decades in the former Beijing Military Region. Liu went on to become chief of staff of the People’s Armed Police, the paramilitary force, in July 2015 – a post he held for just six months before he was made chief of staff of the ground force. He became a member of the Central Committee in 2017 and was promoted to commander of the ground force and a general last year. Liu is one of the few top PLA commanders with frontline experience, gained during the border conflicts between China and Vietnam in the 1980s, when he was recognised with a first-class merit award for repelling 36 attacks. Current CMC vice-chairman Zhang Youxia is also among that group. Liang Guoliang, a military commentator based in Hong Kong, also said Liu was a front runner for a vice-chairman role, along with General Lin Xiangyang. Lin heads the Eastern Theatre Command and was in the 31st Group Army when Xi was working in Fujian. He has also led the Central Theatre Command. “Liu and Lin are both among Xi’s most trusted rising military stars,” Liang said. “Lin is in charge of the Eastern Theatre Command, which is the main force to take on Taiwan.” He noted that the Eastern Theatre Command had put its combat-readiness to the test in the exercises near Taiwan after Pelosi’s visit. “All of this will add to Lin’s track record, not to mention that he came from Xi’s power base in Fujian.” And it could give him the edge over Liu, according to Li from NUS. “The only weakness of Liu Zhenli is that he’s not from the Eastern Theatre … usually, those who are … have a better chance [at promotion] because they might know Xi Jinping well.” As well as a potential vice-chairman, Lin was also seen as a candidate to replace Li Zuocheng as chief of the Joint Staff Department, Li said. The CMC’s current vice-chairmen, Xu and Zhang Youxia, are the only two military members of the Politburo, the party’s 25-strong decision-making body. Xu, as the first-ranking vice-chairman, has a focus on armament and the PLA’s strategic support division, which provides intelligence to combat forces. Zhang’s focus is more on the military’s political work, its research units, anti-graft efforts and logistics support. Li from NUS said the question of who might take over from Wei as defence minister was also uncertain, and it could be an officer who was not well known – though Admiral Dong Jun, the navy commander, was a potential candidate. If Wei does step down, the new defence minister will take up the job at a difficult time in the military relationship with the US. Beijing reacted furiously after Pelosi visited Taiwan, saying the trip violated the one-China principle and staging days of live-fire drills that encircled the island. Washington said it was normal for lawmakers to visit Taiwan, and another US delegation travelled to Taipei after Pelosi – prompting more sabre-rattling near the island. Beijing has also cancelled talks between Chinese and US theatre commanders in response, as well as work conferences between the defence ministries and meetings to promote military safety at sea. Overseeing peacekeeping missions and national security education will also be among the defence minister’s duties. The CMC was founded in the revolutionary era to ensure the party’s top leaders had absolute control of its armed forces, and since the party took power in 1949 it has been headed by the paramount leader – and twice by influential former leaders. When Xi took the helm he initiated a crackdown on corruption within the military that Beijing claimed had brought down more generals than the number killed in the fight to establish the People’s Republic of China.