The rocket force under the PLA Eastern Theatre Command conducts conventional missile tests into waters off the eastern coast of Taiwan from an undisclosed location on August 4. Photo: Handout via Reuters
PLA adopts nuclear deterrence to stop foreign intervention on Taiwan: analysts
- Observers say Beijing is warning the US and Japan to stay out of a potential clash over the island, but it will exercise caution to avoid full-blown conflict
- Russia has used the strategy to discourage American and Nato involvement in the war in Ukraine, according to retired Chinese colonel
The rocket force under the PLA Eastern Theatre Command conducts conventional missile tests into waters off the eastern coast of Taiwan from an undisclosed location on August 4. Photo: Handout via Reuters