Screen grab from a PLA Eastern Theatre Command video shows a missile being fired on August 4, during large-scale live exercises around Taiwan. Photo: AFP
Chinese military rockets used in live-fire drills around Taiwan may change face of war, observers say
- Eastern Theatre Command and PLA Daily both reference new firepower used in recent drills as hi-tech reforms continue for armed forces
- Long-range rockets cost less than tactical missiles and may help distract enemy defences, Army Academy professor says
Screen grab from a PLA Eastern Theatre Command video shows a missile being fired on August 4, during large-scale live exercises around Taiwan. Photo: AFP