After Beijing’s unprecedented live-fire military exercises around Taiwan to protest against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the island , Beijing and Washington were in unlikely agreement: the Taiwan Strait was being changed piecemeal through what is called the salami tactic. But they blamed each other for it. Washington said the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) drills were a significant escalation to change the cross-strait status quo and that Pelosi was not the first US lawmaker to visit Taiwan. Beijing said the trip was the latest of Washington’s efforts to bolster Taiwan independence forces and hollow out the one-China principle agreed upon when Beijing and Washington struck official ties in 1979. China views Taiwan as a breakaway province to be reunited by force if necessary. Contrary to Beijing’s claims, the US recognises Beijing as the sole legal government of China but only acknowledges – and does not affirm – the position that Taiwan is a part of China. However, like most countries, it does not recognise Taiwan as an independent state. Beijing’s war games – a virtual blockade of Taiwan – brought the PLA closer to the island than ever before. The PLA made more than a hundred flights across the median line that separates both sides, launched ballistic missiles over the island and established exercise zones around Taiwan, including two outside the strategic ports in Kaohsiung and Taipei. Even after the planned drills ended on August 7, the PLA continued to fly across the Taiwan Strait median line daily, with a peak of 22 flights on Thursday, according to the island’s defence ministry. In the same period last year, PLA warplanes only flew into the southwestern area of Taiwan’s air-defence identification zone without crossing the line. Chinese military rockets used in Taiwan drills seen to change face of war For decades the PLA largely abided by the line that Taipei sees as a buffer against potential attacks. The PLA’s increased presence around Taiwan and erosion of the median line de facto border aimed not only to project military strength but also to assert political control. “Normalising Chinese military presence around the island is actually part of them showing that Taiwan is under the domestic jurisdiction of Beijing,” said Sheryn Lee, a senior lecturer at the Swedish Defence University. “So actually, from Taiwan’s perspective, this is the more dangerous.” Lee said the drills allowed Beijing to learn as well as to fatigue Taiwan’s military response. The exercises could also prompt further PLA activities against Taiwan’s islands off the South China Sea and to secure unobstructed access to the waters between Japan and Taiwan. While Taipei highlighted the importance to Taiwanese of having a strong civilian defence and set up contingencies to protect critical infrastructure, the Taiwanese military had limited resources to respond to continued PLA activities, such as maintaining control of the Taiwanese airspace. “The defence establishment in Taiwan is also very reliant on the US,” Lee said, adding that the US was trying to temper expectations that it would intervene if Beijing attacked. “But that’s a very high expectation and you actually wouldn’t know when or how the US would intervene, as well as whether US allies would be involved. There still is that element of uncertainty.” The US is required to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself under its 1979 Taiwan Relations Act but is not bound to engage in a military conflict against Beijing. Possible Taiwan presidential candidate meets senior mainland official Lu Li-shih, former instructor at the Taiwanese naval academy in Kaohsiung, said that when all sides adhered to the median line in the past, the Taiwanese navy and air force had time to respond to mainland planes and ships, some of which are crossing the line every day. “Now, the PLA is targeting Taiwan’s strategic depth,” he said, referring to the distance between the island’s heartland and the PLA front line. “In the past, we talked about responding within minutes. Now, it’s measured in seconds.” Lu said the erosion of the median line consensus would put pressure on the Taiwanese military, government and people. It could also increase the chance of military incidents, he said. “For example, if the PLA sent multiple batches of warplanes across the line, how would we respond? We will also launch a commensurate number of warplanes,” he said. “The chance of misjudgment increases with the number of planes in the sky.” Once it completed its drills around Taiwan, the PLA said it would continue to perform normalised patrols and preparations for hostilities. Lu said warships built by Taiwan in the past six years were smaller than those from the PLA and were less capable of monitoring them by sailing in parallel and preventing mainland ships from entering the island’s territorial waters. Su Tzu-yun, a research fellow at the Institute for National Defence and Security Research in Taipei, said Taiwan – in addition to increased military spending – would continue to deter PLA ships and planes with its own, but would only strike as a last-resort defensive response. “Beijing also has to be cautious about its military exercises, which could give Taiwan more international attention and support,” he said. China pushes for smarter armed forces with shake-up of military education The strongest support for Taiwan has come from Western governments. While the Group of 7 and the European Union have criticised Beijing for destabilising the region with its “aggressive military activity”, the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) issued a statement that named neither Beijing nor Taiwan but only called for maximum restraint. However, Shanghai-based military analyst Ni Lexiong said Taipei could do little militarily while the “two elephants” – Washington and Beijing – fought at its door. The lack of communication between their top civilian and military leaderships only worsened any prospects of de-escalation. “It’s new normal versus another new normal, salami-slicing versus another’s salami-slicing,” he said, referring to the analogy for incremental advances towards a larger gain. “One side is slicing salami to cancel out the effects of the other’s salami-slicing.” He said Beijing’s sorties across the median line responded to Taiwan’s “diplomatic salami” that involved Taiwanese officials meeting US politicians. He said Taiwan was also inching away from the status quo with its history textbooks for schoolchildren downplaying a China-centric view of history on the island. Lee said the US call for no change to the status quo showed it did not understand that the military balance and laws had changed across the strait. “From Taiwan’s point of view, the status quo has changed because of the normalisation of [mainland] Chinese military activity. From the [mainland] Chinese point of view, the status quo has changed because Tsai Ing-wen didn’t say anything about the ’92 consensus,” she said. Lee said the three were talking at cross purposes regarding the meaning of status quo and were not likely to reach a conclusion conducive to peace. Tsai, the Taiwanese president, has declined to acknowledge that a consensus on one China was struck in talks between civil representative organisations of both sides in 1992. She said Beijing had defined the consensus as “one country, two systems”, a governance model rejected by major parties in Taiwan. Beijing regards the consensus as a bedrock for cross-straits relations. Another difficulty, Lee said, was that Beijing did not understand democratic behaviour. This meant even if the Beijing-friendly Kuomintang (KMT) returned to power in the 2024 Taiwanese presidential election, it would face electoral pressure to accept Taiwan as de facto independent. She said Beijing had become aware that the KMT could do little to convince the people of Taiwan it was in their best interest to reunify with the mainland.