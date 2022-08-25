The Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong and its battle group have begun training in the South China Sea , the Chinese navy said on Wednesday. A WeChat post by the People’s Liberation Army’s South Sea Fleet said the training was intended to test troops’ combat capabilities in conditions simulating a battle. The Shandong is China’s second aircraft carrier and the first to be built domestically, even though it was modified from the Soviet-era design of the Liaoning , the country’s first carrier. It was commissioned for service into the South Sea Fleet in 2019 and is stationed in Sanya in the southern Hainan province. China sees aircraft carriers as key to building a blue-water navy that can deploy in the open ocean far from its shores. The South Sea Fleet said the training was conducted at an unspecified time in early autumn, which started on August 7 according to the lunar calendar. The WeChat post and the video embedded in it offered few details but highlighted J-15 fighter jets taking off with the Shandong’s ski-jump ramp and landing on the deck aided by arrester wires. The South Sea Fleet also said it had carried out resupply training. The video shows the Shandong accompanied by the Guilin, a Type 052D guided missile destroyer of the stretched variant. PLA media had reported the variant was equipped with advanced anti-stealth radar and had a longer helicopter deck. Another in the battle group was the Type 901 supply ship, the Chaganhu. The video also showed a Type 055 stealth guided missile destroyer, which Nato classifies as a cruiser. With a full-load displacement of around 12,000 tonnes (13,200 US tons), the vessel class is China’s most advanced, considered to be second only to the US Navy’s Zumwalt-class stealth ships. Only two Type 055 destroyers – the Yanan and the Dalian – are known to be in service in the South Sea Fleet. PLA steps up ship-based warplane design to meet aircraft carrier advances A warship that appeared to be a Type 054A frigate was also seen in the video. The Southern Theatre Command also said on Thursday that its navy’s pilots had recently conducted live-fire training but did not specify when. “The naval air force fired tens of missiles and readily tested the capabilities of weapons and equipment, and the troops’ standard of training,” it said. “The troops’ core combat capability had increased.” Photos posted by the command on WeChat showed warplanes and drones – including JH-7A fighter-bombers and J-11B fighters – deploying from an unspecified airbase. Beijing recently wrapped up unprecedented military drills against Taiwan in retaliation to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island. The focus of those drills include blockading the island and boosting the combat readiness of mainland troops. Drones included in refit for China’s second aircraft carrier Shandong Mainland China and Taiwan split in 1949 at the end of a civil war when the Kuomintang was defeated by Communist Party forces and fled to Taipei. Beijing sees the island as part of China and has never ruled out the use of force to take control of it. Most countries, including the US, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state. Washington, however, opposes any attempt to take the island by force.