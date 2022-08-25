The Taiwanese government proposes a record-high military budget with a 14 per cent increase from the previous year to boost its defence against mainland China. The government’s highest administrative body, the Executive Yuan, passed annual expenditure of NT$2.7191 trillion (US$90 billion) for 2023, with the defence budget set at NT$586.3 billion – a 13.9 per cent rise from previous years – to counter Beijing’s military threats. The defence budget set by the Executive Yuan was based on the principle of not being below the average GDP growth rate of 4.09 per cent in the past three years. The figure is much higher than NT$480 billion – the amount the ruling Democratic Progressive Party legislators had previously called for. Taiwan’s gross domestic product (GDP) last year was NT$216.4939 billion. If the proposed defence budget is passed and GDP is similar in 2023, it will account for about 2.7 per cent of the island’s GDP. The double-digit rise on the 2022 allocation marks a sharp increase compared with the island’s defence spending growth in recent years. Statistics department minister Chu Tzer-ming said the increase in defence spending would mainly go towards operational costs. “We always give safety and national security the top priority … that’s why [the budget for] operational costs rises greatly,” Chu said, pointing to costs such as fuel and maintenance for aircraft and ships sent to counter Chinese military activities near Taiwan. Taiwan, Pelosi and PLA drills spur claims of salami tactics all round The budget proposal will be sent to the island’s legislative body to review, and to be passed and signed by Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen before it comes into effect. The proposal came amid weeks of mainland Chinese military drills around Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island in early August. Pelosi is the highest-ranking US politician to visit since then-speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997. The move angered Beijing as it started almost week-long comprehensive military drills involving both the air force and navy right after Pelosi left Taiwan, almost encircling the island. In response Taiwan launched exercises to show its own combat capabilities. After a short suspension following Pelosi’s visit, China resumed military drills last week in response to another US delegation of lawmakers visiting the island. Mainland China and Taiwan split in 1949 at the end of a civil war when the Kuomintang was defeated by Communist Party forces and fled to Taipei. Beijing sees the island as part of China and has never ruled out the use of force to take control of it. Most countries, including the US, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state. Washington, however, opposes any attempt to take the island by force. Last year , Taiwan budgeted an extra NT$237.2 billion by 2026 to enhance its naval and air combat capabilities, to purchase weapons including anti-ship missiles and patrol boats. Tsai has vowed to modernise the weapons system of the self-governed island.