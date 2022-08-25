Drone footage of Taiwanese soldiers prompted a flood of nationalism on mainland Chinese social media. Photo: Handout
Drone footage of Taiwanese soldiers prompted a flood of nationalism on mainland Chinese social media. Photo: Handout
Taiwan to strengthen defences after mainland Chinese drone films soldiers

  • Anti-drone system will be introduced next year, with countermeasures to include warning flares and alarms, island’s defence ministry says
  • The move comes after Quemoy command confirms video of Taiwanese soldiers throwing rocks at unmanned craft

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 7:30pm, 25 Aug, 2022

