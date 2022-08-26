Taiwan must bolster its self-defence, rather than relying on support from the United States, to deal with increasing pressure from mainland China, a former US diplomat said. Douglas Paal, former director of the American Institute in Taiwan, which serves as the de facto US embassy on the island, said the increase in defence spending the Taipei government recently announced was a good development. “It’s a good move in the right direction, but it has to be seen not as a cure to today’s challenges, but a down payment on future capabilities,” Paal said on Friday. Taiwan urged to boost defence spending further despite 14 per cent rise “It will take serious amounts of time to integrate budget enhancements into capabilities in defence.” On Thursday, Taiwan’s highest administrative body, the Executive Yuan, agreed to an annual budget of NT$2.7 trillion (US$89.4 billion) for next year, including NT$586.3 billion for defence – a 13.9 per cent increase from 2022 . Taiwan has been under pressure to increase its defence spending as Beijing has intensified military deployment against the island, which it sees as a breakaway province that can be taken back by force. Most countries, including the United States, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state. Washington, however, opposes any attempt to take the island by force and has vowed to back its defence with weapons sales and support. The new defence budget would account for 2.4 per cent of Taiwan’s projected gross domestic product – up from 2.2 per cent the previous year, but still under the 3 per cent considered necessary. “Taiwan’s recent political choices require a realistic set of budget decisions to support them. China’s rising ambition and aggressiveness leave no choice but to step up. Trying to depend on the US without a commensurate effort at home will undermine the high level of support Taiwan currently enjoys in the US political circles,” Paal said. Taiwan’s defence ministry said NT$108.3 billion of its budget listed as special spending would be used to pay for 66 F-16V fighter jets it had ordered from the United States, with the rest used to help upgrade the air force and navy. Taiwan to strengthen defences after mainland Chinese drone films soldiers “The US is willing and mostly, but not completely, capable of supporting an asymmetric defence concept for Taiwan, but the bulk of the work has to be done by Taiwan,” Paal said. “Submarine acquisition, for example, has been delayed for years. For a land that depends on overseas supplies of critical commodities, that is a key shortcoming only lately and slowly being addressed.” Mainland China staged high-profile drills against Taiwan in retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the island earlier this month. The People’s Liberation Army exercises have included simulated blockades and sending jets across the median line that separates Taiwan from the mainland. Observers have predicted the drills would become more regular, which would exhaust Taiwan’s military resources, as the island’s jets and warships are less advanced and have difficulty monitoring those from the mainland. Malcolm Davis, a senior analyst from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said training conscript forces would be a priority for Taiwan. “Additional funds need to be focused on acquiring the right types of capabilities to defeat any Chinese attack,” he said. Those could include naval mine warfare capabilities, land-based anti-ship missiles and long-range fires, he said.