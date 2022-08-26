China’s ramped-up military drills around Taiwan in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit put Washington on edge, but not enough to spur an immediate sharp increase in weapons sales to the island, sources said. US President Joe Biden’s administration and US lawmakers have stressed their ongoing support for the government in Taipei, and there are items in the approval pipeline for Taiwan that could be announced in the coming weeks or months. But the focus will be on sustaining Taiwan’s current military systems and fulfilling existing orders – rather than offering new capabilities more likely to inflame already red-hot tensions with China, according to three sources who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue. “I think there will be an attempt to push stuff to Taiwan, and not just weapons. Supplies, should there – God forbid – be an embargo. More munitions. Lower-level stuff,” said one source close to political-level talks on US-Taiwan arms sales. Such approvals could be announced as soon as September, the sources said, noting it would be a signal that Beijing’s blockade-style drills following Pelosi’s early August visit had not shaken US support. Critics of the administration’s approach argue those drills, China’s largest ever around the island , should be a wake-up call to encourage Washington to do more for Taiwan. For its part, Taiwan on Thursday proposed a 13.9 per cent year-on-year increase to a record US$19.4 billion in its defence budget for next year. Has China’s show of force over Taiwan revealed a well-coordinated military? A blockade, for example, would challenge one of the core tenets of the US Taiwan Relations Act, which defines any boycott or embargo toward Taiwan as a threat to greater security in the Western Pacific. The law also requires the US to provide equipment to help Taiwan defend itself. When asked during a recent briefing whether the administration was considering both invasion and blockade scenarios, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said defence sales would be designed to meet “the evolving security circumstances that Taiwan faces”. Both scenarios, Campbell said, “are indeed taken into our calculus, and you will see that going forward”. Taiwan, Pelosi and PLA drills spur claims of salami tactics all round Since 2017, US presidents have approved more than US$18 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, the largest portion of that coming in the second half of Donald Trump’s administration. But new approvals have slowed under Biden, amid delivery backlogs and reports of disagreement between Washington and Taipei over what the island needs. Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim, said last week that following China’s drills there was still a “practice of continuing arms sales”. “I think what we are trying to do is ensure that these are regularised, normalised processes,” Hsiao said. “In earlier years they would put big packages together, wait a few years to make a big announcement. That’s no longer the practice. Our requests are reviewed on a case-by-case basis, and we will proceed as such,” she said. The White House National Security Council did not respond to a request for comment. Support for Taiwan is strong from both Biden’s fellow Democrats and Republicans in Congress, where lawmakers are writing several bills to strengthen ties. “There’s a lot on the line. Democracy’s on the line,” said Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks, who travelled to Taiwan with Pelosi. Meeks, who reviews major international arms deals as chairman of the House foreign affairs committee, declined to comment on the timing or scope of any new weapons announcement. He said Taiwan’s leaders had not expressed frustration about the pace of weapons deliveries. Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia Programme at the German Marshall Fund think tank, said the administration’s priority appeared to be securing deliveries of the substantial backlog of prior arms sales requests. Those include hundreds of shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and Harpoon missile launchers, the latter deal set for December 2028 completion, according to Pentagon contracting data. Beijing, which has never ruled out using force to bring Taiwan under its control, says Washington’s arms sales are what undermine the status quo across the Taiwan Strait. Taipei says the People’s Republic of China has never ruled the island and has no right to claim it. US officials want to ensure any weapons sold to Taiwan are appropriate – namely cheap, mobile, and resilient – to stave off any possible attack from much larger mainland forces. Taiwan signalled in May that it had abandoned a plan to buy advanced new anti-submarine warfare helicopters from the United States, saying they were too expensive, although Taiwanese media said Washington had rejected the sale as not being in line with the island’s needs. The United States was never keen to sell the MH-60R helicopters to Taiwan, assuming they would be quickly destroyed in a conflict with China, according to three people familiar with the talks. US-Taiwan Business Council President Rupert Hammond-Chambers accused the Biden administration of being too restrictive in its approach to new approvals, and saw no change forthcoming. “I’m not expecting new notifications in the coming months bar more sustainment, and possibly some munitions,” he said.