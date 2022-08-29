An H-6K bomber flies in formation with two J-11 fighter jets. PLA warplanes, including H-6Ks, have made frequent sorties into Taiwan’s air defence zone in recent years. Photo: Xinhua
Strategic bombers, aerial tankers part of ‘regular’ patrols near Taiwan, PLA says
- Long-range H-6Ks have carried out ‘countless’ operations near the island in recent years, air force spokesman says
- He made the remarks as two American warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday in ‘routine’ transit
An H-6K bomber flies in formation with two J-11 fighter jets. PLA warplanes, including H-6Ks, have made frequent sorties into Taiwan’s air defence zone in recent years. Photo: Xinhua