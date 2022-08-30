The more Beijing provokes, the calmer Taiwan must be, but restraint does not mean there cannot be “strong countermeasures” if needed, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday while visiting front line forces based on islands in the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Mainland China, which claims Taiwan as its territory despite the strong objections of the government in Taipei, has carried out military exercises around the island this month after a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi . Visiting a major air and naval base on the Penghu islands in the Taiwan Strait, Tsai praised the armed forces for their tireless efforts to protect Taiwan and condemned Beijing for its drills and intimidation. Taiwan military confirms mainland drone took photo, video of soldiers “I want to tell everyone that the more the enemy provokes, the more calm we must be,” Tsai told naval officers. “We will not provoke disputes, and we will exercise self-restraint, but it does not mean that we will not counter,” she added. “I have ordered the Ministry of National Defence to take necessary and strong countermeasures in a timely manner to defend the safety of the country’s airspace ,” Tsai said, without elaborating. No shots have been fired, and Taiwan’s government has repeatedly said it has responded calmly to Beijing’s activities. But Taiwan has been particularly upset recently by mainland drones flying very close to islands it controls, which Tsai said was part of Beijing’s “grey zone” warfare. The warships and fighter jets based at Penghu have been going out armed with live ammunition since the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) began its exercises this month, officers said. Taiwanese frigate captain Lee Kuang-ping said that they regularly had been trading radio warnings with PLA warships . “Sometimes, near the drill zone, communist Chinese fishing boats appear, and they provocatively say ‘hit them, hit them!’” Lee added. Taiwan starts second generation drone tests as it seeks to bolster defences The PLA military unit responsible for the area adjacent to Taiwan, the Eastern Theatre Command, released on August 15 a video of the Penghu islands, apparently taken by the mainland’s air force. Taiwan’s military called the video information warfare, accusing Beijing of exaggeration and saying it was not true that PLA forces had come near the islands. Penghu, a summer tourist destination for its beaches, is close to Taiwan’s southwestern coast, unlike the Taiwan-controlled Quemoy, also called Kinmen, and Matsu islands, which are right next to mainland China’s shores. Taiwan’s armed forces are well-equipped but dwarfed by the PLA. Tsai has been overseeing a modernisation programme and has made increasing defence spending a priority.