Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, pictured aboard a warship to watch a live-fire military drill, has vowed to defend the island’s airspace. Photo: Handout
Taiwan fires shots at Chinese drone for first time, island’s defence ministry says
- Encounter in airspace over Quemoy archipelago just 4km (2.5 miles) off mainland city of Xiamen came soon after warning shots
- Action follows Taiwanese leader’s vow that the self-ruling island’s military would act against ‘Chinese provocations’
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, pictured aboard a warship to watch a live-fire military drill, has vowed to defend the island’s airspace. Photo: Handout