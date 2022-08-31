A Taiwan Air Force F-16V flies over a radar installation during a combat readiness mission inside an airbase in Hualien earlier this month. Photo; EPA-EFE
Taiwan
China /  Military

We’re still keeping watch, Taiwan’s military tells the PLA in war games’ wake

  • The island’s joint intelligence system gleaned insight about missiles fired by mainland China earlier this month, defence officials say
  • Military manoeuvres gave a clearer picture of the PLA’s likely courses of action in an attack on Taiwan, they say

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 8:30pm, 31 Aug, 2022

