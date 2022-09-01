Undersea digital cables around Taiwan could be a target if Beijing launches an attack – disrupting the internet and potentially incurring billions of dollars in damage internationally. Image: Shutterstock
Undersea internet cables a major vulnerability in any potential Taiwan attack, report finds
- Mercatus Centre at George Mason University concludes any attack would have enormous global costs from shipping disruptions and severed data cables
- Report draws on information from a Chinese database that includes a compilation of thousands of possible strategic targets
