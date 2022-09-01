Taiwan’s military has shot down an unidentified drone over a tiny island off the coast of the Chinese mainland. The civilian-operated drone flew into restricted waters over Shiyu at noon on Thursday, and troops based on the island shot it down after it failed to heed warnings, according to the island’s defence ministry. It was the first time Taiwanese forces have shot down a drone over territory controlled by Taipei. On Wednesday, the defence ministry said it had o pened fire on three civilian drones flying over three different locations above the Quemoy archipelago, also known as Kinmen, which includes Shiyu. Taiwan also said on Tuesday its forces had fired on another drone flying over Erdan, which had been launched from the mainland city of Xiamen 4km (2.5 miles) away. The drone retreated back towards Xiamen after the troops opened fire. On Monday, Taiwan’s army said its four-step protocol for drone encounters involved “firing warning flares, reporting the incursion, expelling the drone and ultimately shooting it down”. The People’s Liberation Army has stepped up drills against Taiwan following the trip to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi . Washington said the visit by Pelosi – the most senior US politician to travel to the island in 25 years – did not signal a change to its Taiwan policies, but Beijing took it as a show of support for the pro-independence camp. Beijing sees the island as part of China and has never ruled out the use of force to take control. Most countries, including the US, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state. Washington, however, opposes any attempt to take the island by force.