The PLA stepped up its presence around Taiwan, including frequent drone flights in the area. The Japanese Ministry of Defence reported spotting a PLA TB-001 medium-altitude, long-range (MALE) combat and reconnaissance drone, pictured, off Taiwan’s east coast on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Explainer |
How would Taiwan’s planned US$143 million defence system ward off drones from mainland China?
- The system developed by a major military research and development body aims to detect and jam small UAVs to protect essential facilities and the coast
- Many countries have focused on measures to tackle drones as they play a growing role in modern conflict
The PLA stepped up its presence around Taiwan, including frequent drone flights in the area. The Japanese Ministry of Defence reported spotting a PLA TB-001 medium-altitude, long-range (MALE) combat and reconnaissance drone, pictured, off Taiwan’s east coast on Tuesday. Photo: Handout