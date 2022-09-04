The People’s Liberation Army has stepped up maritime force projection exercises in recent months, with analysts saying such drills are critical preparations for any military action across the Taiwan Strait. The 79th Group Army, based in Liaoning province and part of the PLA’s Northern Theatre Command, conducted a maritime force projection exercise recently that tested the integration of its sea and land troop delivery systems, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday. We’re still keeping watch, Taiwan’s military tells the PLA in war games’ wake As well as ground forces, the day and night exercise also featured the participation of a navy frigate and air force air-defence units, the report said. The location and timing of the exercise were not disclosed. The CCTV report showed soldiers arriving at a port and boarding a large vessel, with a frigate providing escort and warplanes flying overhead. More PLA maritime power projection drills have been made public in recent months amid rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait, especially since a visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi , the speaker of the US House of Representatives, early last month. In June, state-controlled media reported that the 80th Group Army under the Northern Theatre Command, the 74th Group Army under the Southern Theatre Command, and the 72nd Group Army under the Eastern Theatre Command had carried out separate troop delivery exercises at sea using civilian transport resources. The 74th Group Army carried out another long-range, large-scale land and sea troop delivery exercise “ahead of August 1”, PLA Daily reported on August 3. Zhou Chenming, a researcher from the Yuan Wang military science and technology think tank, said “the rapid loading of army troops is important training to deal with the Taiwan Strait crisis”. Song Zhongping, a former Chinese military instructor who is now a commentator on military affairs, said power delivery exercises were focused on the situation in the Taiwan Strait and the recent one tested the combined capability of land, air and sea forces to quickly transport troops for an island-control mission. “The ultimate goal of exercises conducted by the PLA is to test sending troops to the island, and finally seize control of it,” Song said. “Compared with air delivery, large-scale delivery actually depends on sea delivery.” The use of civilian transport in such missions – part of the “military and civilian integration” strategy – was necessary as it could quickly mobilise more troops, he said. The PLA’s transport capabilities remained a weak point in any possible invasion of Taiwan, a US Naval War College report said in July. “It is likely the PLA does not currently possess the requisite logistics capabilities to successfully support a large-scale amphibious landing on Taiwan and a possible protracted conflict involving the United States and allies,” the report by the college’s China Maritime Studies Institute said. Beijing sees the self-governed island as part of its territory and has never ruled out the use of force to take control of it. While most countries, including the US, do not recognise Taiwan as a sovereign state, Washington is opposed to any attempt to take the island by force. Beijing conducted a large-scale military exercise around Taiwan last month, including firing missiles to the east of the island and sending drones to Quemoy, an island nearer the mainland. The drone missions have continued since then.