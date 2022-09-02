Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Friday Taiwan’s shooting down of a drone off the Chinese coast that buzzed a Taiwanese-controlled island was the most “appropriate” thing to do after repeated warnings. Photo CNA
Taiwan’s premier says downing of drone near mainland China was ‘appropriate’ action by island’s forces
- Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang says island had repeatedly issued warnings and ‘asked them not to encroach on our doorstep’
- Su says videos of Taiwanese soldiers throwing stones at UAVs were made for mainland China’s ‘propaganda at home’
