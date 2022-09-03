Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to increase his country’s military spending to 2 per cent of its GDP. Photo: AFP
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to increase his country’s military spending to 2 per cent of its GDP. Photo: AFP
China-Japan relations
China /  Military

Should China worry about Japan’s proposed rise in defence spending?

  • Budget request covers acquisition of more than 100 items, including upgrades to missile interception systems
  • If approved, expenditure would exceed constitutional cap of 1 per cent of GDP

Kawala Xie
Kawala Xie

Updated: 3:23pm, 3 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to increase his country’s military spending to 2 per cent of its GDP. Photo: AFP
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to increase his country’s military spending to 2 per cent of its GDP. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE