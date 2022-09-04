The package found on Lieyu included a Chinese tea egg and a pack of zha cai, a Sichuan style pickled vegetable. Photo: Handout
Taiwanese troops find food package ‘dropped by drone from mainland China’
- The island’s defence ministry said the package had been found on Lieyu, a small island that is only 5km from the mainland city of Xiamen
- A video posted on the Chinese social media network Weibo shows a man putting together the package with a note addressed to Taiwanese troops
