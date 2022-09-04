The package found on Lieyu included a Chinese tea egg and a pack of zha cai, a Sichuan style pickled vegetable. Photo: Handout
Taiwan
China /  Military

Taiwanese troops find food package ‘dropped by drone from mainland China’

  • The island’s defence ministry said the package had been found on Lieyu, a small island that is only 5km from the mainland city of Xiamen
  • A video posted on the Chinese social media network Weibo shows a man putting together the package with a note addressed to Taiwanese troops

Amber Wang
Amber Wang

Updated: 12:27pm, 4 Sep, 2022

