Chinese troops parade ahead of the Vostok military exercises in the east of Russia. Photo: AP
China faces dilemma over military ties with Russia: move closer or start to back off?
- Chinese troops are taking part in the Vostok exercises with their Russian counterparts and the country is still buying equipment from its neighbour
- Analysts say Beijing may be reluctant to deepen the military relationship with Moscow at the risk of further antagonising the US
Chinese troops parade ahead of the Vostok military exercises in the east of Russia. Photo: AP