Taiwanese military react during the urban warfare drill in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on January 6. The drill simulated military response during an enemies attack amidst the rising military tension between mainland forces and Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Concern over Taiwan’s military reserves, civil defence as mainland China looms
- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has underscored the importance of mobilising civilians when under attack and highlighted Taiwan’s weaknesses
- About 73 per cent of Taiwanese say they would be willing to fight for the island if Beijing invaded
Taiwanese military react during the urban warfare drill in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on January 6. The drill simulated military response during an enemies attack amidst the rising military tension between mainland forces and Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE