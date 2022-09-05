Taiwan’s military is seeking funding to upgrade its long-range radar system. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s military asks for US$540 million to update Leshan radar system

  • Facility kept tabs on missiles fired over the island by the PLA during war games last month, defence ministry says
  • Radar array has been up and running for nearly a decade and would need upgrades, analyst says

Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 7:03pm, 5 Sep, 2022

