On Wednesday, Taiwanese soldiers carry cannons to tanks during a two-day live-fire drill in Pingtung County, Taiwan, amid increasing military threats from China. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
In face of sabre-rattling by mainland China, Taiwan military shows off its mettle in latest combat drills
- ‘We conduct our exercises with the attitude of reacting to threats according to terrain and being able to fight everywhere,’ defence ministry spokesman says
- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is overseeing a modernisation programme and has made increasing defence spending a priority
