A US Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft is pictured refuelling in February. Despite declaring a halt to deliveries of F-35 fighters after discovering they contain a component made from a Chinese alloy, jets already delivered will not be pulled from service. Photo: US Department of Defence/AFP
Military analysts blame US cold war sentiment for halted delivery of F-35 fighters containing Chinese alloy
- A magnet in the F-35’s turbomachine was found to be made from cobalt and samarium alloy from China
- Decision ‘does not bode well’ for China-US relations and Pentagon’s approach suggests US military is pulling China into a new cold war: academic
A US Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft is pictured refuelling in February. Despite declaring a halt to deliveries of F-35 fighters after discovering they contain a component made from a Chinese alloy, jets already delivered will not be pulled from service. Photo: US Department of Defence/AFP