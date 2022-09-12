Taiwan’s air force has scrambled jets and deployed missiles in response to the PLA’s increased military activity around the island in recent months. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s air force seeks record US$1 billion for equipment maintenance
- The proposed maintenance budget is nearly double the amount allocated in 2016, when Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen took office
- Observers say the sharp increase is a response to the PLA’s attempts to intimidate the island with fly-bys and warships
