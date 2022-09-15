Russian and Chinese warships first carried out joint patrols of the western Pacific Ocean in October last year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia and China hold joint naval patrols in the Pacific, Moscow says
- Crews are carrying out exercises involving artillery and helicopters to strengthen cooperation between the countries, according to Russian defence ministry
- The West is anxiously eyeing the partnership between the two nations, whose leaders are expected to meet in Uzbekistan on Thursday
