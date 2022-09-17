General Anthony Cotton made the comments during a Senate confirmation hearing. Photo: AFP
US general’s nuclear deterrence comments ‘may spur China to boost its arsenal’
- Anthony Cotton, the nominee to head strategic command, told a Senate hearing he agreed nuclear arms may help deter an attack on Taiwan
- Chinese analysts said it may be a sign that the US will develop more low-yield weapons to attack strategic targets, which would prompt Beijing to respond
