A prototype of the twin-seat J-20 was unveiled last October. Photo: Weibo
China's military
Could drone pairing be the future for China’s twin-seater J-20 fighter?

  • The new warplane could be used for longer-range missions and a surrounding swarm of UAVs would greatly enhance its firepower
  • The twin-seat version of the jet, known as the Mighty Dragon, could be used for reconnaissance, surveillance or strike missions, a magazine article suggests

Kristin Huang
Updated: 12:00pm, 25 Sep, 2022

