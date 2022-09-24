Mooring trials have started for China’s third aircraft carrier, the Fujian. Photo: Weibo
China puts Fujian aircraft carrier systems to milestone test

  • Mooring trials taking place at the same time as fitting out, which could save time, state broadcaster says
  • Vessel expected to be a major presence in the Taiwan Strait

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 8:49pm, 24 Sep, 2022

