A PLA Navy pilot in a J-15 takes to the skies after leaving the deck of the aircraft carrier Liaoning. Photo: Handout
China's military
Chinese navy struggles to find enough pilots for 3 aircraft carriers

  • PLA needs at least 200 qualified carrier-based fighter jet pilots to operate 130 ship-borne aircraft, expert says
  • Military magazine says JL-9G trainer cannot be used to simulate emergency landings on a flight deck

Minnie Chan
Updated: 12:30am, 1 Oct, 2022

