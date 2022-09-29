Shunji Izutsu, right, chief of staff of the Japan Air Self-Defence Force, shakes hands with Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, chief of the German Air Force, at JASDF’s Hyakuri Air Base in Omitama, Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Photo: Kyodo
German-Japanese air exercise needed in face of China’s military build-up in region: defence minister
- Three Japanese F-2 fighters and three German Eurofighter Typhoons took part in formation and navigation training in Japan on Wednesday
- German ambassador to Tokyo says other deployments will follow in future because ‘the security situation in the region is relevant to us’
