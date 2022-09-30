Taiwan’s navy took delivery on Friday of an amphibious ship that can be used to land troops and strengthen supply lines to vulnerable islands. The domestically built vessel is part of President Tsai Ing-wen’s defence self-sufficiency push. The 10,600-tonne Yushan, named after Taiwan’s tallest mountain, is the latest addition in Tsai’s ambitious programme to modernise the armed forces amid increased pressure from mainland China, which claims the island as its own. Speaking at the delivery ceremony in the southern port city of Kaohsiung, Tsai said the military watercraft was a testament to Taiwan’s efforts to boost production of its own warships and achieve the goal of “national defence autonomy”. China may raise military stakes if US passes Taiwan Policy Act: analysts “When it comes to China’s military threats, only by strengthening our self-defence capabilities can there be true peace,” she said. “It is our constant policy and determination to implement national defence autonomy so that the military has the best equipment to defend the country.” The People’s Liberation Army carried out military drills near the island last month in response to a visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. PLA military activity has continued, though at a reduced tempo. Built by state-backed CSBC Corporation Taiwan, the ship is equipped to target air and surface threats, with US-made rapid-fire Phalanx close-in anti-aircraft and anti-missile guns, anti-aircraft missiles and a cannon. PLA drones crossed median line, Taiwan confirms for first time CSBC chairman Cheng Wen-lung said that as well as being an amphibious warfare vessel capable of hosting landing craft and helicopters, the ship would assume the “main transport role” for the South China Sea and offshore Taiwanese islands that lie close to the mainland coast, long considered easy targets for the PLA in the event of war. The US is Taiwan’s most important international arms supplier, however Tsai has bolstered the domestic arms industry to try to make Taiwan as self-sufficient as possible. Although Taiwan’s air force has benefited from big-ticket items, such as new and upgraded F-16s, the navy is another focus for Tsai, with submarines in production and a launch in 2020 of the first of a fleet of highly manoeuvrable stealth corvettes.