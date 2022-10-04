A fighter jet takes off from China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier. Chinese and US vessels have regularly warned each other during American operations in the South China Sea. Photo: Japan Ministry of Defence
China’s military deploys English skills during tense maritime encounters
- New generation of naval officers aboard PLA’s first aircraft carrier more confident in using the foreign language to warn off planes and vessels, commander says
- Previously, Chinese captains rarely spoke when faced with American ships because of language barrier and lack of experience, according to naval officer
A fighter jet takes off from China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier. Chinese and US vessels have regularly warned each other during American operations in the South China Sea. Photo: Japan Ministry of Defence