Dubbed as an “aircraft carrier killer”, the DF-21D has a range of around 1,800km and can carry multiple warheads. Photo: CCTV
China airs footage of aircraft carrier killer nuclear missiles ‘in warning to US’
- CCTV showcases PLA’s most powerful strategic nuclear-capable weapons in eight-part documentary to mark National Day
- Dual-capable Dongfeng missiles likely to pose a great threat to US aircraft carrier strike groups, military analyst warns
Dubbed as an “aircraft carrier killer”, the DF-21D has a range of around 1,800km and can carry multiple warheads. Photo: CCTV