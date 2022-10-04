Dubbed as an “aircraft carrier killer”, the DF-21D has a range of around 1,800km and can carry multiple warheads. Photo: CCTV
Dubbed as an “aircraft carrier killer”, the DF-21D has a range of around 1,800km and can carry multiple warheads. Photo: CCTV
China's military
China /  Military

China airs footage of aircraft carrier killer nuclear missiles ‘in warning to US’

  • CCTV showcases PLA’s most powerful strategic nuclear-capable weapons in eight-part documentary to mark National Day
  • Dual-capable Dongfeng missiles likely to pose a great threat to US aircraft carrier strike groups, military analyst warns

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 7:58pm, 4 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Dubbed as an “aircraft carrier killer”, the DF-21D has a range of around 1,800km and can carry multiple warheads. Photo: CCTV
Dubbed as an “aircraft carrier killer”, the DF-21D has a range of around 1,800km and can carry multiple warheads. Photo: CCTV
READ FULL ARTICLE