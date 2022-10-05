The Shaanxi Y-8 series, based on a Soviet turboprop plane, is the PLA’s main aircraft for anti-submarine warfare. Photo: qq.com
The Shaanxi Y-8 series, based on a Soviet turboprop plane, is the PLA’s main aircraft for anti-submarine warfare. Photo: qq.com
China's military
China /  Military

China holds anti-submarine drills as regional rivals boost underwater forces

  • PLA naval air force ‘always ready for battle’, says command overseeing operations around Taiwan and East China Sea
  • High-intensity warfare training features Shaanxi Y-8 planes and target identification and tracking exercises

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 5:16pm, 5 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Shaanxi Y-8 series, based on a Soviet turboprop plane, is the PLA’s main aircraft for anti-submarine warfare. Photo: qq.com
The Shaanxi Y-8 series, based on a Soviet turboprop plane, is the PLA’s main aircraft for anti-submarine warfare. Photo: qq.com
READ FULL ARTICLE