A PLA fighter jet flies over an island in the South China Sea during a patrol mission. Photo: CCTV
A PLA fighter jet flies over an island in the South China Sea during a patrol mission. Photo: CCTV
China's military
China /  Military

Chinese series highlights PLA pilots’ efforts to protect air defence identification zone

  • China’s first ADIZ was established in the East China Sea in late November 2013
  • Mission details and images of Taiwan show PLA is ready for combat, expert says

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 6:00am, 7 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A PLA fighter jet flies over an island in the South China Sea during a patrol mission. Photo: CCTV
A PLA fighter jet flies over an island in the South China Sea during a patrol mission. Photo: CCTV
READ FULL ARTICLE