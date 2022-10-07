The People’s Liberation Army has been deploying more advanced aircraft to the South and East China seas and the Taiwan Strait to safeguard China’s territorial integrity, experts said following the airing of a documentary series by state broadcaster China Central Television. The PLA Air Force and PLA Navy have been scrambling aircraft to expel foreign aircraft since Beijing announced the establishment of the country’s first air defence identification zone in the East China Sea in late November 2013, the series said. “When dealing with provocative foreign military aircraft that regularly fly to the East China Sea , there are only tit-for-tat encounters, as we will not allow any recklessness,” Li Zhe, a PLA Navy pilot, told CCTV in the last episode of the eight-part series, which was aired this week. One of Li’s missions was to intercept a suspected Japanese EP-3 spy plane that attempted to escape the detection of Chinese radar after intruding into China’s ADIZ, he told CCTV. The documentary said Li had flown his J-10B jet fighter close to the EP-3, which was escorted by two “small aircraft”, and had fired rounds to jam its radar. His bold, aggressive move had successfully expelled the foreign military planes, it added. According to earlier state media reports, Li’s encounters with the EP-3 happened on November 12 last year. The CCTV series, Forging Heroes to Revival , also featured another “super fearless” pilot, Liu Rui. Philippines slams Chinese ‘close distance manoeuvring’ in South China Sea In 2016, Liu flew in one of two Chinese H-6K strategic bombers on a flight of more than 900km in bad weather to Scarborough Shoal , a group of tiny, low-lying rocky islets in the South China Sea that are claimed by China and the Philippines. The shoal is known as Huangyan Island in China. During that mission he took the first picture of Chinese aircraft flying over the shoal. “I took the picture because I wanted to let the outside world know that Chinese aircraft can fly and safeguard wherever our territorial waters and islands are to proclaim China’s sovereignty,” Liu told CCTV. The PLA had sent most of the air force and navy’s old and new generation aircraft and drones to the East and South China seas, ranging from the 1960s era J-7 jet fighter to the latest fifth-generation J-20 stealth fighter, H-6K bombers, early-warning aircraft and a new surveillance aircraft built on the Y-8 transport plane platform that had advanced electronically scanned array radar systems, Fu Qianshao, a retired PLA Air Force equipment specialist, told the Post. “The PLA’s air superiority capability has been enhanced in the decade or so since the establishment of the ADIZ in the East China Sea,” Fu said. “Supported by its new advanced KJ-500 naval early-warning aircraft, the PLA’s J-20 aircraft is capable of finding its rivals, like American F-35 and F-22 stealth fighter jets, before being discovered, which would help it win out in a critical dogfight.” Beijing may use Anti-Secession Law to seek Taiwan reunification, Wang says The episode also showed high-resolution video footage of the terrain in Taiwan, which CCTV said was taken by PLA aircraft and drones taking part in “island encirclement patrols”. Zhou Chenming, a researcher at the Yuan Wang military science and technology think tank in Beijing, said the airing of the mission details and footage of Taiwanese terrain aimed to show the PLA was ready for combat in a possible war over Taiwan. “But it’s just a deterrence strategy as Beijing’s ultimate goal is still peaceful reunification,” he said. Beijing sees self-ruled Taiwan as part of China and has never ruled out the use of force to take control of it. Most countries, including the US, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state. Washington, however, opposes any attempt to take the island by force. Peace, the documentary series’ last 50-minute episode, also featured the PLA’s UN peacekeeping missions and the humanitarian aid contributions of its medical ship, Peace Ark , in developing countries. Those efforts are part of China’s commitment to promoting world peace and development, one of “four missions” ordered by President Xi Jinping to support his goal of building “a community with a shared future for mankind”. The documentary series, part of celebrations marking the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, praised the PLA’s model officers and martyrs – stressing their absolute loyalty to Xi, who chairs the Central Military Commission – and the military’s contributions to safeguarding China’s “territorial integrity”.