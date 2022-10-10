A Chinese documentary showed a jet shadowing a foreign plane. Photo: qq.com
Chinese state media highlights PLA role in intercepting foreign warplanes as activity in East and South China seas shows little sign of letting up
- A recent state TV documentary showed footage of an incident believed to show a Chinese fighter jet shadowing a Japanese surveillance plane in the region
- The US and allies from Asia and further afield have stepped up their activities in the region to challenge Chinese claims of sovereignty
