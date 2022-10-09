The Fujian, which was launched in June, is by far China’s biggest, most modern and most powerful aircraft carrier. Photo: Weibo
The Fujian, which was launched in June, is by far China’s biggest, most modern and most powerful aircraft carrier. Photo: Weibo
China's military
China /  Military

China’s next aircraft carrier: nuclear-power speculation continues

  • A state shipbuilding company has previously said the country must be able to achieve a breakthrough in the technology by 2027
  • Some analysts believe that a nuclear-propelled carrier is the logical next step for the country’s military development

Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 6:00am, 9 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Fujian, which was launched in June, is by far China’s biggest, most modern and most powerful aircraft carrier. Photo: Weibo
The Fujian, which was launched in June, is by far China’s biggest, most modern and most powerful aircraft carrier. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE