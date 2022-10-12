The collapse of the Soviet Union held at least one major lesson for Chinese President Xi Jinping , according to a documentary series aired by state broadcaster CCTV. One episode of the 15-part series Pursuit of Light is named after one of Xi’s guiding principles: “A strong country must have a strong army.” In it, political scientists said Xi’s emphasis on the relationship between the army and the implosion of the former Soviet Union informed his sense of crisis and pressure at home and overseas. It highlighted Xi’s efforts to revive the “Red Army spirit” in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) amid geopolitical shifts – an approach aimed at fusing the Communist Party to the military based on the philosophy “the party controls the gun”. The motto stemmed from another saying, “political power grows out from the barrel of a gun”, coined by Mao Zedong, who led the predecessor to the PLA, the Red Army, against the Kuomintang. “A top-down and unified command system is a military must. The Soviet Communist Party’s decision to abolish political education is one of the key factors that led to its collapse,” said Jiang Tiejun, a Chinese military theorist with the Academy of Military Sciences (AMS), one of the PLA’s top academies, who was interviewed for the documentary. “The lesson of the demise of the Soviet regime and its party warned us that the party’s absolute leadership over the army is a fundamental issue, which should only be strengthened – no relaxation.” The decision to abolish the role of political commissar, a supervisory officer responsible for ideological education, in the Soviet military in 1942, had been aimed at building a unified command and control structure, according to Chen Daoyin, a political commentator based in Chile and a former associate professor at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law. He said the move helped the Soviet Union defeat its fascist enemies in World War II. “The Soviet Communist leadership concluded that early losses to Nazi Germany in the beginning of the war were due to the political commissar system, which complicated its command structure,” Chen said. “The lesson to learn from the collapse of the USSR should be its move to turn the Soviet military into a national army, not a military of the party.” Russians say farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Union’s final leader Chen said Xi’s efforts to promote military loyalty would help the party’s absolute control over the military, but “a loyal army doesn’t mean it could be a capable fighting force”. “Based on the lessons of the Ukraine war, we can see Russian President Vladimir Putin is able to fully control the Russian military, which is in a complete mess.” The Communist Party has invested tremendous resources to study the collapse of the Soviet regime in 1991. Since taking the helm of the PLA in 2012, Xi has repeatedly warned of the importance of “staying alert” during inspections of the country’s PLA garrisons. “Everything the party has emphasised and promoted indicates it still lacks [loyalty], as the party faces increasing pressure from domestic problems created by the pandemic and global challenges in the wake of the war in Ukraine,” said Ni Lexiong, a professor in the department of political science at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law. “Xi’s call for PLA loyalty indicates the military still needs to boost its morality, which was affected by his anti-corruption campaign in the army over the past years.” The anti-corruption campaign has purged hundreds of PLA generals, including two former vice-chairmen of the Central Military Commission (CMC), as well as other top generals. The documentary is part of a publicity campaign to mark the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic, and the coming 20th party congress. CCTV has produced several documentaries detailing Xi’s unprecedented military overhaul over the past decade, and highlighted the PLA’s model officers and martyrs for their “absolute loyalty” to the party and Xi. Shen Zhihua, an AMS professor who specialises in political education, told the documentary series that the promotion of Xi Jinping Thought and his “two core positions” in the party and the army – party general secretary and CMC chairman – were essential measures to improve the party’s control over the army. “Holding the two core positions will ensure the PLA follows the party forever,” he said. China cosies up with Central Asian ‘stans’ as tensions rise with the West The CCTV documentaries have also praised “heroes” of the People’s Armed Police for their “terrorist crackdown” in Xinjiang, describing the paramilitary elite forces as “courageous and loyal party members” who safeguard domestic security. Xi brought the 1.5 million-strong PAP under the CMC’s control in 2017. It had previously been under a dual command structure that included both the commission and the State Council, China’s cabinet, via the Ministry of Public Security. Dubbed the party’s “sword”, the PAP serves as a backup for the military in times of war, and domestically is responsible for suppressing protests and counterterrorism – particularly in areas such as Xinjiang, as well as border defence and firefighting.