TSMC is one of the world’s most important suppliers of chips. Photo: Bloomberg
TSMC is one of the world’s most important suppliers of chips. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan
China /  Military

Taiwan denies US has plan to evacuate chip engineers and destroy TSMC facilities in event of attack from mainland China

  • Senior defence officials deny media reports of a ‘plot’ to prevent Beijing taking control of the world’s top contract chip maker
  • Head of the island’s National Security Council says TSMC is a ‘full ecosystem’ and could not make chips if it was taken by mainland forces

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 6:00pm, 12 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
TSMC is one of the world’s most important suppliers of chips. Photo: Bloomberg
TSMC is one of the world’s most important suppliers of chips. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE