TSMC is one of the world’s most important suppliers of chips. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan denies US has plan to evacuate chip engineers and destroy TSMC facilities in event of attack from mainland China
- Senior defence officials deny media reports of a ‘plot’ to prevent Beijing taking control of the world’s top contract chip maker
- Head of the island’s National Security Council says TSMC is a ‘full ecosystem’ and could not make chips if it was taken by mainland forces
