A CCTV report on Wednesday showed General Liu Zhenli (right) wearing an arm badge of the Central Military Commission Joint Staff Department. Photo: CCTV
China’s youngest top general poised to fill key PLA strategy job

  • Liu Zhenli has been tipped to head China’s Joint Staff Department, according to video clues and a source close to the military
  • The former commander of the People’s Liberation Army ground force is a highly decorated war hero who fought in the Sino-Vietnam border conflicts

Minnie Chan
Updated: 8:32pm, 13 Oct, 2022

