The Chinese air force has sped up its transformation to become “both defensive and offensive” with the mass deployment of its “20-series” warplanes, including the J-20 stealth fighter, according to state media. In recent years, the People’s Liberation Army Air Force has introduced new planes whose names bear the number 20, including the J-20 stealth fighter in 2017, the Y-20 heavy lifter in 2016 and the Z-20 helicopter in 2019. The H-20 strategic bomber is under development. “The ‘20-series’ warplanes have demonstrated the pace of the PLA air force’s strategic transformation,” CCTV said on Wednesday. PLA deploys upgraded aircraft to South, East China seas to ‘proclaim sovereignty’ In the early 2000s, the air force announced its strategic goal of evolving from “homeland defence” to become “both defensive and offensive” and invested heavily in the development of the 20-series planes. The Chengdu J-20 made its maiden flight in 2011. The introduction of this fifth-generation stealth fighter made China the second country, after the United States, to have a domestically developed stealth fighter in service. The air force confirmed last month that the J-20, also known as the “Mighty Dragon” , has been deployed to all five theatre commands . The planes, which are China’s most advanced fighters, have regularly patrolled the East China Sea and South China Sea. Earlier this year, there was a close encounter between a J-20 and an F-35 , the US’ most advanced stealth fighter, over the East China Sea, according to General Kenneth Wilsbach, commander of the US Pacific Air Forces. Wednesday’s CCTV report included audio that it said was a J-20 pilot’s radio warning to an incoming foreign warplane during a patrol over the East China Sea. According to CCTV, the pilot was part of the PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command, which oversees Taiwan and the East China Sea. “This is the Chinese air force. You are approaching Chinese airspace. Leave immediately,” said the voice in the audio clip, which was accompanied by footage of a flying J-20. Taiwan says Chinese warplane crashed in disputed South China Sea The Xian Y-20 Kunpeng is a large cargo plane that can carry up to 66 tonnes (73 tons). Since entering service, the plane has featured in a number of international transport missions, including two high-profile humanitarian deliveries to Tonga and Afghanistan earlier this year. In August, its aerial tanker variant, the YU-20 , officially debuted to replace the H-6U tanker, which “highlighted a new upgrade of the air force’s strategic capability”, CCTV said. “Since the deployment of the YU-20, we have actively taken part in diversified exercise and training missions and been sharpening ourselves in actual combat and practical training,” the CCTV report quoted YU-20 pilot Guo Zheng as saying. Guo added that the tanker could multiply the fighters’ range, increasing the PLA’s combat ability. The Harbin Z-20, a medium-lift utility helicopter, is regarded as the Chinese version of the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk and is comparable in performance to the US-made chopper.