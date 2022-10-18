China’s Central Military Commission chairman and members are elected by the Communist Party’s National Congress every five years. Photo: AFP
China /  Military

Explainer |
What is China’s Central Military Commission and why is it so powerful?

  • During the 20th party congress in Beijing this week, all eyes will be on who CMC chairman Xi Jinping chooses to join the top brass
  • The CMC is similar to a ministry of defence in other countries, while Beijing’s Ministry of National Defence is mainly for diplomatic and PR purposes

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 4:22pm, 18 Oct, 2022

