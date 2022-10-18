China’s Central Military Commission chairman and members are elected by the Communist Party’s National Congress every five years. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
What is China’s Central Military Commission and why is it so powerful?
- During the 20th party congress in Beijing this week, all eyes will be on who CMC chairman Xi Jinping chooses to join the top brass
- The CMC is similar to a ministry of defence in other countries, while Beijing’s Ministry of National Defence is mainly for diplomatic and PR purposes
China’s Central Military Commission chairman and members are elected by the Communist Party’s National Congress every five years. Photo: AFP