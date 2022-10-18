The US has warned of the expansion of China’s nuclear weapons, including in a 2021 Pentagon report that estimated China could have up to 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027 and at least 1,000 by 2030. Photo: Reuters
Analysts seize on Xi’s mention of strong ‘strategic deterrence’ as sign of China’s nuclear build-up
- In opening of 20th party congress, Chinese president calls for boost to ‘new-domain forces with new combat capabilities’
- PLA watchers say it is a reference to countering threats from another nuclear power – the United States
