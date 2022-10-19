Members of the People’s Liberation Army band attend the opening session of the Communist Party congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: AFP
China’s top military brass vow to be on high alert and ready for war amid mounting tension with US
- On sidelines of party congress, defence minister stresses importance of military adhering to President Xi Jinping’s directives
- People’s Liberation Army ‘must focus on the future battlefield’ and boost transformation and innovation, says delegate
