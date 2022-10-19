Taiwan has sought to allay concerns that its retired military pilots might have been lured to help train the People’s Liberation Army in mainland China, saying veterans’ movements are controlled under local laws long after they end active service. “Until now, no one has done this [trained PLA pilots] according to our information,” Lieutenant General Yen Yu-hsien said after being pressed by lawmakers over whether any ex-Taiwanese air force pilots had been lured to work for the PLA, as some former British military veterans have reportedly been. Addressing a legislative meeting in Taipei on Wednesday, Yen also said the Taiwanese defence ministry had full knowledge of the whereabouts of all veterans after they retired from the military, which included tracking those who had joined Chinese commercial carriers. Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, says Ministry of Defence https://t.co/TqiUYVRNYN — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 18, 2022 His comments followed media reports that the PLA had offered huge sums of money to retired British air force pilots to pass on their expertise to the Chinese armed forces. The BBC, citing unnamed officials, reported on Tuesday that up to 30 British military pilots were thought to have gone to mainland China to train members of the PLA, drawn by offers of as much as US$270,000. The report prompted British authorities to issue an intelligence alert warning all former and serving pilots against taking up such offers, with the defence ministry saying it was “taking decisive steps to stop [such] Chinese recruitment schemes attempting to headhunt serving and former UK armed forces pilots”. Britain steps up efforts to stop pilots helping Chinese military According to the report, the PLA expected the training to help Chinese forces understand how Western warplanes and pilots operate. Such information could be vital in the event of any conflict, such as over Taiwan , which Beijing sees as breakaway territory awaiting reunification. Most countries, including major supporter the US, do not regard the self-ruled island as an independent state but Washington is opposed to any takeover by force. Asked about the media reports, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said: “I am not aware of the circumstances you mentioned.” However, the reports prompted concerns from Taiwanese lawmakers over whether the island’s military exercised any control over ex-pilots ready to take on such offers from the Chinese military. “We are a free market and therefore we cannot control our [veterans] from working for mainland Chinese airline companies, but we are fully aware of how many and who have worked for those airlines, including Air China,” Yen said. But the authorities were not aware of any ex-Taiwanese military pilots having helped to train the PLA, he asserted. The island’s defence minister, Chiu Kuo-cheng, said his office was required to have a full grasp of the movements of all retired officers with specialised training in various fields, including flying warplanes. “This has something to do with our recall and mobilisation programmes,” he explained to lawmakers at the same meeting. Has China’s show of force over Taiwan revealed a well-coordinated military? Earlier, Chiu told reporters that Taiwan had a set of regulations controlling the exit of retired military servicemen and government officials. Under Taiwanese laws, such personnel need approval from the authorities if they wish to visit mainland China within five years of retiring or stepping down from their military role. Taiwanese working for the mainland government, military or other official agencies also face stiff penalties .