Chinese state broadcaster CCTV shows a twin-seat J-20 leading several UAVs that may be GJ-11 Sharp Sword drones. China seeks to turn advanced drones into “loyal wingmen” for stealth fighter jets. Photo: CCTV
Drones to become ‘loyal wingmen’ for China’s advanced J-20 stealth fighter jets, state media reports
- Having unmanned aerial vehicles as the wingmen of military pilots mirrors a US air combat concept in its Next Generation Air Dominance initiative
- CCTV programme confirms why Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group’s developed twin-seat version of the J-20 – to make room for a ‘weapons officer’
